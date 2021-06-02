Top summer games for family game night

Family game nights are about to get a lot more interesting this summer! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro shares game titles that incorporate all ages, encourages problem-solving, and family bonding.

Story Time Chess- $49.99

Story Time Chess is based on a chess teaching method that has been utilized and perfected over the last 16 years through a New York City-based company called Chess At Three, which has successfully taught over 200,000 children in the last decade how to play chess through stories.

The same story-based curriculum being used by these tutors is also being licensed by over 1,000 schools.

With over 1,500 years of known gameplay, it is safe to say chess has no expiration date.

Ages 3+

All of Us- $17.99

All of Us™ is the trivia game for generations to play together!

This game is meant to encourage you to have players from different generations on the same team–kids, parents, grandparents, and friends all playing together.

Family friendly: This game is part of What Do You Meme®’s lineup of family-friendly games! Perfect for family game night, game night with friends, and gatherings of all kinds.

EXIT: The Game- $14.95

By Thames & Kosmos, EXIT: The Game series allows you to bring the excitement, intensity, and team spirit of an escape room to your living room.

In each EXIT game, your team starts out locked in an imaginary room or trapped somewhere or tasked with a mystery to solve.

You must solve a series of riddles and puzzles in order to unlock doors and objects and reveal new riddles.

Each correct solution brings you to another riddle and eventually to freedom.

Age Range: 12+

Available on thamesandkosmos.com and Amazon.

Pop Under Pressure- $24.99

Family game night is about to be poppin' with this new fast-paced category game!

Race to fill in as many of the 12 listed categories as you can before an inflating balloon in the center of play bursts.

Once it pops, tally up the points to determine the winner. Spin to reveal the letter for the round, then try to come up with an answer that starts with this letter for each of the 12 categories on your Category Card -- before the balloon pops!

Age range: 14+

Socially Twisted™ -$25

Socially Twisted™ is a NEW and EPIC party card game and APP.

Create a twisted story using story and word cards and get competitive with your friends or family.

It’s quick, funny, wacky, competitive, and guaranteed to leave everyone cracking up! Perfect for parties, holidays, and pandemics - players create and share edgy stories from a story card and six words and vote for a "Twisted Winner or Loser," depending on how you look at it.

Age Range: 17+

