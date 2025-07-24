Top Off The Truck for St. Gianna's No-Cost Baby Boutique

Diapers are a basic necessity for child-rearing, yet remain to be one of the most expensive recurring cost for families at over $100 monthly on average. For low-income families, that need becomes critical when faced with the decision of purchasing diapers, or putting food on the table.

Catholic Charities West Michigan is giving back to St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique by hosting the second-annual "Top Off The Truck" event, encouraging community members to provide diapers for families in need.

The event will be Wednesday, July 30 from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. at St. Gianna's storefront, located at 1400 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A raffle, photobooth, food trucks, and more will be some of the activities present at the event. There is also a chance to take a tour of St. Gianna's.

St. Gianna's offer more than just diapers for local families. They provide formula, bottles, wipes, and more for newborns to children up to five years old at no cost. No-cost services extend to expectant mothers, including maternity clothing and pregnancy counseling resources.

Local businesses are also encouraged to sponsor or participate in the event by dropping off diapers to top off the truck.

Visit ccwestmi.org for more information. An Amazon wishlist is also available for those interested in contributing.

