Tone Chasers Music: Grand Rapids' premiere vintage guitar store

A new store in downtown Grand Rapids brings beautiful music to West Michigan through an impressive collection of guitars, creating an invaluable experience for customers.

Opening its doors in September 2024, Tone Chasers Music is Grand Rapids' premiere vintage guitar store that sells used and vintage guitars, amps, effects, and so much more. They also have a private reserve room in the back of the store where they hold top-shelf pieces that can range from $7500-$25,000.

Owner Paul Bittner has been in the industry for over 20 years. Before going solo he worked for Guitar Center as their regional vintage guitar buyer. In 2019 he branched off on his own and created Tone Chasers Music.

Tone Chasers Music - Vintage Guitars is located at 121 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids.

Window shop their collection online at tonechasersmusic.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok