Todd's Weekend Adventures

Critter Closeups at John Ball Zoo

It's your last chance to get up close to a critter. John Ball Zoo's critter closeup program ends on Saturday, and they are ending with a quack! Get your ducks in a row and join in as they introduce you to some of their favorite feathery friends. The virtual safari takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Register at jbzoo.org.

Live Science Show at the Air Zoo

Want to freeze stuff, smash stuff, and learn a little science along the way. The Kalamazoo Air Zoo has a 30 minute live science show scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Not only will they be showing you the subzero power of liquid nitrogen, but will explore the super-science behind superheroes like Spider-Man and supervillains like Magneto. Get more information at airzoo.org.

Seasonal Wonders Projection Show

Watch beautiful projections flow across the Civic Auditorium at DeVos Place at the Seasonal Wonders Projection Show.

The show starts at 8:30 on Saturday, with shows running every 20 minutes until 9:15.

Bring your own chairs to Lyon Square, sit back, and watch the projection show showcase the four seasons of Michigan.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

It's that time again to get a photo with the Easter Bunny, with a couple of minor changes.

Head to Rivertown Crossings Mall in the upper-level food court in front of the cinema to get a contactless, socially distant visit with the Easter Bunny.

Face coverings will be required. Hours to meet the Easter Bunny are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

To reserve a spot, click here.