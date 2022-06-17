Todd's Weekend Adventures: June 17-19

Hudsonville Balloon Days

Experience the beauty of hot air balloons as the 2022 Hudsonville Balloon Days launch this weekend. It's free event fun for the whole family at Unity Christian High School.

There will be balloon flights on both days with two on Saturday. The fan-favorite balloon glows will take place at sunset tonight and tomorrow night.

Food trucks, arts and crafts, and live music will all be there for you. Parking is $10. Bring your blankets, chairs, and family to relax and enjoy.

Check out their Facebook page for event schedules and updates as flights are weather permitting.

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

Tanger Outlets will once again play host to the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival.

All weekend long you can check out the amazing artwork right at your feet! The big day for kids is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. all children ages 11 and under can come and create sidewalk chalk art for free, chalk is provided.

Adults, kids, and businesses can compete for awards, or can just doodle the day away. Get some great shopping done while you're there.

More info is at wmcaf.com.

Harborfest

Harborfest is happening in South Haven this weekend and organizers are making it a year to remember with mermaids!

It all starts at noon today with a food festival, craft show, rides, and games. Don't miss out on the huge dragon boat races.

Of course, the big draw will be those mermaids from the Aqua Performance Group. They will be available for photo ops with the kiddos.

Get more at southhavenharborfest.com.