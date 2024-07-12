Morning Mix Actions Facebook Tweet Email Todd's Weekend Adventures: July 12-14 Prev Next By: Lindsay Hoffman Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 12, 2024 Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out what's happening around West Michigan in Todd's Weekend Adventures.Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Give A Book