Prev Next

Posted

Check out these events happening around West Michigan this weekend.

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

Jalsa Festival of Food and Culture

The Lion King at Miller Auditorium

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week

Care Ballet: Midsummer Night's Dream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.