Todd's Weekend Adventures

New Year's Eve at Craig's Cruisers

Looking for family fun to ring in 2022? Go "where the fun never ends" at Craig's Cruisers in Grand Rapids. Wristbands are on sale now for the exclusive New Year's Eve event.

there are two parties to choose from: one from 12-4 p.m. and the other from 5-9 p.m. Wristbands include all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta buffet, unlimited go-karts, laser tag, roller coaster, ninja course, bumper cars, and more. Plus, you'll get jump time in the trampoline park and some fun party favors.

Any guests under 18 will need to have adult supervision. Learn more by visiting craigscruisers.com.

Allegan's NYE22

Planning to stay up late? Allegan's NYE22 New Year's Eve celebration has everything an adult needs! Witness the largest lighted ball drop in Michigan along with a spectacular fireworks show at the stroke of midnight.

The family-friendly fun starts at 8 p.m. with large fire pits, food trucks, a silent disco, photo booths, and more. Adult beverages will be available too.

It all happens at the Allegan Riverfront Boardwalk.

South Haven Ball Drop

There's a completely different type of ball drop happening in South Haven. Beach Balls! 1,000 of them to be exact! Ring in the new year in downtown South Haven as the streets are closed with warming stations and surprises all along the way.

A DJ will keep the vibe going, playing music under the moonlight. At midnight all 1,000 beach balls will be dropped from the city center and a fireworks display will light up the night.

More info can be found at southhaven.org.