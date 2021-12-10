Todd's Weekend Adventures

The Nutcracker

It's back in front of a live audience! The annual tradition of taking your family to see the Grand Rapids Ballet perform "The Nutcracker" returns for two weekends at DeVos Performance Hall.

Joined by the Grand Rapids Orchestra, watch as the ballet tells the story of toy soldiers, sugar plum fairies, and of course, the nutcracker.

Matinee performances can also be paired with tickets to the preparty, Clara's Nutcracker Party. Details and tickets are still available and can be found at grballet.com.

Holland Holiday Craft Fair

Shop til you drop as you scout over 125 vendors at this year's Holiday Arts and Crafts Show at the Holland Civic Center.

The sale runs on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tons of Michigan-made items, so shoppers can finish all their holiday shopping in one easy stop.

Tickets are $3 per person and can be purchased at the door or in advance at holland.org.

Santa Train

You better not pout, you better not cry, but you might be doing both if you miss out on the chance to take your kids on the Santa Train at the Coopersville and Marne Railway.

The annual tradition is back with you and the family hopping aboard the vintage train that has a seat specially reserved for the big guy. Storytelling princesses will read Christmas stories as you and the kids await a visit from Saint Nick.

The train runs every Saturday and Sunday until December 18. Masks are required.

Tickets are available for this 90-minute experience at cpmy.net.