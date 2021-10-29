Todd's Weekend Adventures

Getty Drive-In

It's the final weekend at the Getty Drive In Theater in Muskegon, and it's going to be a spooky good time!

There will be double features with films like Ghostbusters, Venom, The Addams Family 2, and Dune. Tickets for these shows will only be $7.50.

Plus there's a trunk decorating contest, best costume contest, and plenty of trunks or treating for the family.

Get tickets at celebrationcinema.com.

Boo at the Barn

Check out the animals as Boo at the Bran happens on Saturday from 10-5. The Critter Barn in Zeeland has partnered with Family Fare to bring you this family-friendly Halloween event. Come see the pigs, cows, goats, chickens, barn cats, bunnies, and more.

Hay buckets are two for $1 if the kids are wearing a costume. Plus don't miss out on the Spooktacular Barn Trail that gives you a tour of the entire farm.

Tickets are $5 a person or a family pass for $20. See more at critterbarn.org.

Pumpkin Smashin' Bash

There are two places to see some gargantuan gourds this weekend! Ed Dunneback and Girls Fruit Farm is hosting their annual Pumpkin Smashin' Bash, where you can see a 1,000-pound pumpkin lifted by a crane and then dropped to smash a car. The farm will also have pumpkin specials, treats for the kids in costume, and all of the other fun at the farm.

Or witness the carving of a 500-pound pumpkin for free at Rosa Parks Circle on Friday from 2-6 p.m. The gang from Ice Brigade, along with the crew from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. will be on hand.

Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show

A whole different kind of magic will be flying around South Michigan at the Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show, starring Alan Kazam.

Kazam will once again thrill and delight an audience of all ages with his tricks and illusions. Shows will take place at the PAw PAw Playhouse on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 8.

Tickets are $12 and costumes are encouraged!

Purchase tickets at the door or online at store.pawpawplayhouse.com.