Todd's Weekend Adventures

There are no excuses for getting out around West Michigan this weekend. The weather looks good and there is an incredible number of events and activities happening in the area even beyond ArtPrize in Grand Rapids.

There are at least 10 different festivals including:



Hudsonville Sunflower Harvest Festival

Wurst Festival in Dorr

Harvest Fest in Rockford

Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival

Caledonia Harvest Festival

Fall Harvest Fest in Hastings

Here are even more options for you and the gang this weekend!

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids

After taking a year off, Oktoberfest Grand Rapids is back! Once again, the event will be held at Riverside Park on September 24 and 25. Real German beer, fun and games, and the 2nd annual Dachshund Dash Dog Races. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue and there will be dogs available for adoption right there on site. Get more info at oktoberfestgr.com.

Global Water Fest

It’s an international event on the Grand River on Saturday as the first-ever Global Water Fest is set to take place. Brought to you by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc, this family-friendly event features dragon boat races, free paddleboarding lessons, and a wide variety of food vendors, artisan booths, live music, and entertainment.

Taste of Muskegon

Meanwhile, in Muskegon, the Taste of Muskegon 2021 is happening! Great concerts, cold beer, and of course tastes of the best culinary offerings in Muskegon. Don’t miss Friday’s concert from Rock Show: The Ultimate Tribute to the Band Journey. A Queen Tribute Band plays Saturday night. It all takes place in Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon. Get more info at tasteofmuskegon.org.