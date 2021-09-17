Todd's Weekend Adventures

Fallasburg Arts Festival

This weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, it’s the 53rd annual Fallasburg Arts Festival. This outdoor festival will showcase over 100 fine art and craft booths, live music, food booths, craft demos, a children’s play area with a scavenger hunt, and free pumpkins! Come out and enjoy a weekend in Lowell! Get more info at lowellartsmi.org.

Michigan Applefest

Love apples? The Michigan Applefest starts today in Sparta and runs through Saturday afternoon. There is every type of apple-inspired food and drink to try from pies to cider to specialty cocktails. Enjoy shopping at over 100 artisan booths, the kids crafts and games area, and apple pie baking, apple pie eating, apple peeling, and even apple slingshot contests. Michigan is the nation’s third-largest apple producer. Come celebrate in downtown Sparta! Get more info at michiganapplefest.com.

Allegan County Fair

It’s the last weekend of the Allegan County Fair! The 2021 fair wraps up with a concert featuring a trio of country music star Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and Chase Bryant at 7 p.m. tonight on the grandstand. Looking for local talent? The Allegan County Show Us Your Talent finals will happen starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow’s feature is the unique motorsports state championship demolition derby. Of course, the rides, animals, and food are there too! Get more at allegancountyfair.com.

Civil War Muster

If you want to take a step back in time, you’ll want to check out the Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the farm hosts its annual Reenactment Extravaganza. Free admission! Featuring music, impressions of historical figures, performances, period-style vendors, and of course, battles. You can find more information on the event on the Van Raalte Farms Facebook Page.