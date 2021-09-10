Todd's Weekend Adventures

Allegan County Fair

It’s time to catch the autumn fair in all it’s flair. The Allegan County Fair is returning for its 169th year starting today and running through September 18.

Alongside all the farm animals and fair rides, highlights this year include concerts from 3 Doors Down, Casting Crowns, and comedian Jeff Dunham.

Talent shows, Demolition Derbys, and a rodeo are also happening. Sunday is Family Day with a carload of people for only $15. Get more info at allegancountyfair.com.

West Michigan Whitecaps

This weekend is the final homestand for the West Michigan Whitecaps. Tonight is Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night where the kids can meet some of their favorite characters and the players will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the Whitecaps Community Foundation. The first 1,000 kids through the gate ages 12 and under will get a Paw Patrol Skye Bobblehead. Plus a pogo stick stunt team will provide entertainment for all.

Saturday’s game ends in a fireworks display plus you might win a grill while you’re there. Sunday is Fan Appreciation Hat Giveaway. Free ballcaps for the first 500 fans. Plus the kids can run the bases after the game. Get your tickets for the last home games. More info at whitecapsbaseball.com.

Wizarding Weekends

A magical change is happening at John Ball Zoo. It’s a time when the distinguished magical zoo staff gives lessons in caring for fantastical beasts. John Ball Zoo is officially inviting all wizards, witches, and muggles alike to Wizarding Weekends.

For two enchanting weekends, the zoo will magically transform for this family-friendly event. From entering nocturnal alley to exploring the forbidden forest, there is much for every wizarding fan to enjoy. Costumes are highly encouraged to put on your robes and grab your wand and visit the fantastic beasts of the muggle world this and next weekend. Get more at jbzoo.org.

Hearts and Hooves Benefits

Grab them cowboy boots and head out to Legacy Stables on Saturday at 2 p.m. It’s their third annual Hearts and Hooves Benefit event to support the therapeutic riding and vaulting programs through Karin’s Horse Connection. There will be hands-on horse activities for everyone, vaulting and riding demonstrations, games, prizes, and more. Snacks and drinks are provided. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

Get more info on Facebook by searching Hearts and Hooves Benefit.