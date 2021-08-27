Todd's Weekend Adventures

The weekend is upon us! If you're looking for some family-friendly entertainment options, listen up! From kielbasa to classic cars, there's something for everyone taking place in West Michigan this weekend.

Polish Heritage Festival

The Polish Heritage Festival is taking place at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids this weekend. Now through

Sunday, you can take the family out to this free event that celebrates the history and heritage of Poland.

Enjoy live music, cultural demonstrations, kids' activities, and of course amazing food.

There's even a paczki eating contest on Friday afternoon at 5:30.

Get the full lineup of bands and events at polishheritagesociety.com.

28th Street Metro Cruise

See all the sweet rides on display at the 28th Street Metro Cruise over the weekend. On Friday and Saturday check out the collector car row, food from over 20 vendors, live music, the Miss Metro Cruise Finale competition, a kids coloring area, and so much more.

Bring the whole family out for some classic car fun! Get more info at 28thstreetmetrocruise.com.

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest will be back at the farm this summer!

Balloons will be flying over Gull Meadow Farms in Richland all weekend long. Along with all the colorful balloons in the sky, there will be entertainment, food, and craft vendors on site.

Then on Saturday, there will be a car show and a pilot and crew meet and greet.

For updates on events, follow the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest on Facebook.