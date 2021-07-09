Todd's Weekend Adventures

Lowell Riverwalk Festival

The Lowell Riverwalk Festival is underway and continues through July 10. Enjoy drinks in the social district areas, enjoy live music on stage and from street entertainers, see a classic car cruise or kayak race, and enjoy great food.

There's also a Kidz Zone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and a scavenger hunt they can take part in too.

Learn more information on the festivities at discoverlowell.org.

Family Day at GRAM

Saturday is Family Day at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Bring the whole crew out for art-making projects, scavenger hunts, or add your part to the community art project by creating a quilt square.

Don't forget to check out the creative cube by the entrance to the museum as well. All of the events are included in the price of admission.

Get more info at artmuseumgr.org.

Movies on the Mound

Let's play two! It's another weekend of double features at LMCU Ballpark. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy these movies right on the ball field as they are broadcast on their massive center field video board. Your favorite ballpark and movie concessions will be available for purchase, as well as some adult beverages as well.

Friday's films are "Frozen 2" and "Ghostbusters". Saturday's movies are "The Croods 2: A New Age" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off". Films start at 6 and 8:30 p.m.