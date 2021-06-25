Todd's Weekend Adventures

Grand Haven Art Festival

The 60th annual Grand Haven Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Main Street will be transformed into a chic art gallery where people can purchase beautiful artwork directly from the artists. Family Fun Day is on Saturday, where Second Street will be filled with free arts and crafts activities for the kids.

Get more information at grandhavenchamber.org.

Michigan Maritime Museum

Defend the South Haven Harbor during the Pirate Chaser Sail offered at the Michigan Maritime Museum.

It's a 90-minute excursion aboard the 180 replica sloop, Friends Good Will, on Lake Michigan. Appropriate for ages 4 and up, this fun day on the water is just one of the options the museum offers guests.

There are also Day Sails and Sunset Sail Private Charters. Get more information at michiganmaritimemuseum.org.

West Michigan Whitecaps

It's another jam-packed weekend at LMCU Ballpark! A four-game set against the Dayton Dragons started on Thursday and continues all weekend long.

Friday night is Minions Night, plus there will be a performance by the kid-friendly Inflatamaniacs.

Saturday's game will celebrate the Hispanic/Latino culture as the Whitecaps transform into Las Calaveras De West Michigan, plus there'll be a fireworks show after the game.

Don't forget on Sunday, the first 1,000 kids eat free and they can run the bases after the game.

Get tickets at whitecapsbaseball.com.

Circus in Sparta

The circus is heading to Sparta, with the big top tent going up on Sunday morning in Balyeat Field at 10 a.m. with shows starting at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Take a step back in time and enjoy the wonder of amazing feats, hilarious clowns, and exotic animals.

Tickets range from $7-$15 and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time by visiting spartachamber.com.