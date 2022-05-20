Todd's Weekend Adventures

It's back! Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto will be hosting Baby Animal Days today and through the weekend! This will be the first of two baby animal day events at boulder ridge this year with hands-on experiences, photo opportunities, educational encounters, activities, snacks and more. If you've been to a past baby animal days event you know it is one the whole family will enjoy! Regular admission rates apply. Purchase your tickets online or at the gate.

It's an event that showcases ideas, creativity, and hard work. The Children's Business Fair is returning to Ada. Come out on Saturday morning from 10 to noon to check out all of the great products and services local youth are offering. These kids, ages 5 to 14, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open up for business for this one-day event. This is a family-friendly event, so come out and support the next generation of entrepreneurs. Learn more at grchildrensbusinessfair.com.

Want to go fly a kite? Or maybe you just want to watch the pros do it. The Grand Haven Kite Festival is back and soaring into the skies on Saturday and Sunday! Enjoy a day at the beach and watch world-famous stunt kite flyers perform to music. Or you can bring your own to fly, or you could give some of the newest kites on the market a test flight. This festival is free to attend, but there may be a charge for parking if you don't have a rec pass on your license plate tab. All events are weather and wind permitting so cross your fingers for great weather!

The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association will host the 4th annual Roll'n Out Food Truck Fest on Sunday, May 22 on Ottawa Avenue and Calder Plaza. Up to 38 food trucks and trailers will participate, making the event one of grand rapids' largest food truck rallies! In addition to the food trucks lining both sides of Ottawa Avenue, the fest will feature picnic space in Calder Plaza, entertainment from the Calder Plaza stage, family-friendly activities, and other local live entertainment throughout the day!

