Todd's Weekend Adventures

Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo

Today is the opening day for a popular family attraction in New Era. Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo opens its doors today for the season which will run until September 3.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Take a break from everyday life and play, explore and make memories with animal encounters, fun farm attractions, and fresh-baked goodies.

Admission is $13 online and $16 at the gate so check out visit lewisfarms.com to save a few bucks.

Tulip Time

It's the final weekend of Tulip Time in Holland, and a popular attraction for families is the Tallship Dockside Tours. The Tallship Friends Goodwill, a replica great lakes sloop from 1810, is open through May 9 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Admission is only $5 per person. Once you're done with your tour, don't forget to check out tuliptime.com for all of the other fun activities, exhibits, and performances.

Getty Drive-In

Did you know that there are only 9 drive-in movie theaters left in the entire state of Michigan? The good news is that one of them is nearby. The Getty Drive-In Muskegon is open for business and offers double features on four outdoor screens.

Check out "Godzilla vs. Kong" or "Mortal Kombat," or any of the other movies currently showing at celebrationcinema.com.