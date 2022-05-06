Todd's Weekend Adventures

Berlin Raceway

Give mom the gift of speed and head to Berlin Raceway for their Mother's Day celebration! All the cars will be on the track on Saturday-- super late models, 4 cylinders, and sportsman vehicles. Gates open at 2 p.m. racing starts at 4. And the best part? Ladies get in free that day! Otherwise, tickets are only 5 dollars online, and $15 at the gate. As always, kids 15 and under are free. Learn more by visiting berlinraceway.com.

Tulip Time

Starting tomorrow and running until May 15, Tulip Time in Holland is back in full swing! This and next weekend offer so much family fun. Join a tulip walking or photo tour, watch one of the many parades, check out the Dutch dancers, and don't miss out on the carnival or a trip to the windmill island gardens. Get all of the info you need, including times and locations for parades, at tuliptime.com.

Star Wars Day at John Ball Zoo

It's an out-of-this-world experience and you don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away. The John Ball Zoo's Star Wars Day is tomorrow from 9 until 6. Come dressed as your favorite character from the Star Wars saga, and come learn about the creatures in our galaxy and how some of them resemble characters from the world of science fiction. If you're lucky, you might see Luke Skywalker roaming around the zoo as well. Zoo ticket prices range from $11 to $14 with children 3 and under for free. Plus, now might be the perfect time to check into a family annual membership. More at jbzoo.org.

Blue Man Group

Over 35 million people around the world have experienced the wonder and spectacle of Blue Man Group and now it's time for Kalamazoo to go blue. Tonight at 7:30, Blue Man Group takes the stage at miller auditorium with their signature percussion, colorful creativity, and quirky comedy. There will be two more performances tomorrow at 2 in the afternoon and again at 7:30. The show features pulsing original music with custom-made instruments and some surprise audience interaction. The group is still blue, but everything else is new. There's still time to snag tickets for you and the family. Just head to millerauditorium.com.

