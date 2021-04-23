Looking for some fun activities you can do with the whole family? Take a look at this weekend's list from Todd's Weekend Adventures.

Dutch Village

Take a step back in time with your family at Neil’s Dutch Village in Holland. The theme park’s first full weekend is this weekend! Watch traditional Dutch dances, hop on some fun rides like the new ferris wheel ride, watch as wooden shoes are made, check out the petting zoo animals, and don’t forget to make a stroopwafel cookie! Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for kids ages 3-15. Or bring a non-perishable food item on Saturday to get in for free during their opening day food drive. Get more info at dutchvillage.com.

Downtown Grandville Balloon Walk

Balloon artists have been hard at work in Grandville over the past few days. Now you and the family can come and check out the life-sized balloon sculptures during this weekend’s Balloon Walk. 12 locations will be hosting these gigantic balloon displays including a dragon, unicorn, dinosaur, and more. Each venue will have goodie collecting bags and wrapped chocolate for each guest while supplies last. It’s absolutely free! You can search for the downtown Grandville Balloon Walk on Facebook for more information.

Fun Food Drive

If your favorite fair or festival has been canceled due to COVID, you can still enjoy that tasty fair food! Head out to the Hudsonville Fairgrounds for the treats! Elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, homemade corn dogs, and much more will be waiting for you in the north parking lot! The “Fun Food Drive” runs until 7 p.m. today and again Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. more info at the Hudsonville Community Fair’s Facebook page.

