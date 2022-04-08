Todd's Weekend Adventures

Mad Hatter Tea Party

You’re invited to a tea party hosted by the one and only Mad Hatter. Located in the Macy's court of Woodland mall this tea party will not only be hosted by The Hatter but you’ll meet Alice and the Red Queen as well.

There are crafts, snacks, games, and more! While you’re at the mall, don’t forget to get your photos with the Easter Bunny. A $10 gift card to the children’s place will be given to each family that purchases photos while supplies last.

Gem & Mineral Show

This event rocks! The 45th annual Gem and Mineral Show is at Rogers Plaza this weekend with wire wrapping, geode cracking, and a huge collection of shiny rocks and gems all on display. Hosted by the Indian Mounds Rock and Mineral Club, you can check out demonstrations, displays, rock and mineral identification, and more.

The children’s table will feature mini-collections, grab bags, and fossil digs. The best part is it is all free.

Swing by Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con

You can dress up as your hero, or meet them, or both at Comic-Con in Grand Rapids. This three-day event features nationally known comic artists, toys, hundreds of thousands of comic books and graphic novels, fan panels, and of course cosplay.

Game demos both board and electronic will also be there. It all happens through the weekend at the DeltaPlex. Get more information at grcomiccon.com.

Spring Break at Craigs Cruisers

It’s the last weekend for spring break wristbands at Craig's Cruisers. A $35 wristband offers the guest unlimited access to the trampoline park, indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini-golf, bumper boats, the ninja course, and more. It also includes the pizza buffet as well!

The wristband sessions are offered twice a day today through April 10 with an early session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a later session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get yours at craigscruisers.com.