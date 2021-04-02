Todd's Weekend Adventures

Critter Barn

It's springtime and for the folks at The Critter Barn, that means lots of baby critters! Want to hold a duckling or a chick? Maybe a lamb or bunny or calf or goat?

They are all waiting for you at the Spring Fling events starting on Saturday, April 3, and running through Saturday, April 10.

Individual tickets are only $5 or you can pay $20 for a family ticket.

It's an amazing time with new life at the Big Red Barn. Get more info and your tickets at critterbarn.org.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

More spring break fun is happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. They have everything from live science shows to new planetarium shows to a wild connections exhibit made entirely of LEGO bricks.

Mom and dad can even get some tasty food and drinks at the Art Caribbean fusion cuisine food truck and City Built Brewing Company.

Advance tickets are required. Get all of the info you need at grpm.org.

Seasonal Wonders Projection Show

Due to popular demand, dates for the seasonal wonders projection show have been extended. Saturday nights in the month of April, you can the family can witness a show that highlights the four seasons of Michigan all projected with light and sound on the facade of the Civic Auditorium at DeVos Place.

Each show lasts about 20 minutes and is absolutely free. It's all brought to you by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Kalamazoo Art Hop

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, Art Hop is ready to welcome visitors starting on April 2.

Artwork and activities from a variety of local artists and businesses will be featured in tents placed spaciously along Bates Alley and the South Kalamazoo Mall.

While hopping from booth to booth, you can grab a drink from one of the bars or restaurants located within the Downtown Social District and enjoy live music by DJ Todd Brown.

The event runs from 6-8. Learn more at kalamazooarts.org.