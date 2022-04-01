Todd's Weekend Adventures

Craig's Cruisers

It's one of the most popular times to head to Craig's Cruisers as the Spring Break Wristbands are back! A $35 wristband offers the guest unlimited access to the trampoline park, indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini-golf, bumper boats, the ninja course, and more. It also includes the pizza buffet.

The wristband sessions are offered twice a day today through April 10 with an early session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a later session from 4 to 8 p.m. Get them online at craigscruisers.com.

Grand Rapids Children's Museum

It's a Spring Break Bonanza at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Now until April 10, there will be extended hours, special performances and presentations, and more. Painting, make-and-take crafts, live music, dancing demonstrations, book launches, and all of the fun you'd normally find at the museum are all waiting for you.

Get more information at grcm.org.

Critter Barn

Springtime means baby time on the farm! The Spring Fling at the Critter Barn is a great way for the whole family to check out the ducklings, lambs, chicks, bunnies, calves, and more.

The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each day over spring break until April 9.

Tickets are $5 for those ages 3 and up, or get a family pass for $25. More information can be found at critterbarn.org.

Movies & Sports

For anyone who wants to sit back and enjoy a show or a game, The Griffins are in action on Friday night at the Van Andel Arena or you can always check out "Flicks Free Family Film: Hotel Transylvania Transformia" where kids 12 and under are free and all other tickets are just $5.