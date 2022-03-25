Todd's Weekend Adventures

Opening Day at John Ball Zoo

It's finally here! Opening Day for John Ball Zoo! Check out the new wallaby exhibit or take to the skies with the high-flying zip line. Plus, check out the incredible artwork from the washed ashore collection, all made from beach debris.

Plus, don't miss out on the pair of koalas visiting from the San Diego Zoo. From fish to fowl, there's a menagerie of wildlife waiting for the whole family!

West Michigan Pet Expo

See even more animals at the 2022 West Michigan Pet Expo at the DeltaPlex all weekend long! The two-day event is on Saturday and Sunday, featuring a petting zoo, pony rides, and a reptile and amphibian exhibit.

On-site adoptions from animal rescues and shelters will be on hand, plus vendors will have thousands

of animal products for sale. Entertainment includes the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show!

Tickets are $6-$12 depending on age.

Monster Jam

The most action-packed motorsport in the world is tearing up the dirt at Van Andel Arena. Monster Jam 2022 is back for some full-throttle family fun! The best part? The audience determines each show's winner by voting.

Plus audience members can get down on the track to get up close and take photos with the drivers and their mean machines with Pit Party Passes.

Shows take place all weekend long, and tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Kids, Crafts, and Critters

The Coopersville Farm Museum has another Kids, Crafts, and Critters event lined up for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free for kids and their families.

Come build a birdhouse, make soap, or build crafts. Plus, there's a petting zoo with friendly animals. Get more information at coopersvillefarmmuseum.org.