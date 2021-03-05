Todd's Weekend Adventures

Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition

If your family loves to get outdoors together, there are a few options more fun than the Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition happening Saturday at Camp Rogers. You and your team will run on and off-trail, navigate with maps, snowshoe (they are provided), and conquer amazing race-like challenges along the way. It's a three-hour race and registration includes a shirt and chili lunch. Get more info at miadventurerace.com.

Princesses and Carriages

You can head to the Gilmore Car Museum for a fairytale event on Saturday starting at 11:30. The Princesses and Carriages event will have over a dozen of your favorite fairytale characters on-site for photo ops. Plus, you can check out vehicles literally fit for royalty, including the 1939 Lincoln used by the king and queen of England. There will be a scavenger hunt, coloring pages, and sweet treats will be available for purchase in the cafe. Get more details at gilmorecarmuseum.org.

Flick's Family Films

The movies are back! And what better way to celebrate than with Flick's Family Films at Celebration Cinema. Tickets are only $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. This weekend, and running until March 11, is "The War With Grandpa" starring Robert Dinero, Uma Thurman, and Christopher Walken. Get showtimes and locations at celebrationcinema.com.

RADFest

Hundreds of dancers are making their way to the stage, virtually that is, for the annual Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival (RADFest). All weekend long, you can watch dancers from all around the United States, and even around the world, perform in alternative dance. RADFest will also feature masterclasses, interactive talks with the artists, panel discussions given by professional dance artists from all over the world, and more. To sign up to watch online visit midwestradfest.org.

Butterflies are Blooming

Spring is just around the corner. How can we tell? Butterflies are Blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens! Approximately 60 colorful species of butterflies and moths from places like Costa Rica and Kenya are flying freely inside the 5-story-tall, 15,000-square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, from now, until April 30. Head to meijergardens.org for all the latest info, and to buy tickets.