Todd's Weekend Adventures

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs

It's an opening day millions of years in the making! Grand Rapids Public Museum is getting ready to open its newest exhibit, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs. These creatures ranged from the size of a sparrow to that of a small plane. These extraordinary winged reptiles, the first back-boned animals to evolve powered flight, and the only vertebrates to develop this ability besides birds and bats, are the focus of this intriguing exhibition.

Come see life-size models, captivating videos, and interactive exhibits that immerse visitors in the mechanics of pterosaur flight, including a motion sensor-based interactive that allows you to use your body to pilot two species of pterosaurs through virtual prehistoric landscapes.

GPRM Members get first access to this new exhibit on Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. before opening that same day to the public at noon.

Dragons Love Tacos

It's one of the most-read children's books and now it's taking the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater. Dragons Love Tacos tells the story of what happens when you invite a flock of dragons to a taco party and mistakenly give them spicy jalapeno salsa. Those familiar with the #1 New York Times Best-Seller already know, you've got to read the fine print or your party just might bring down the house.

This hilarious, dance-filled journey into the field of Dragonology is equal parts ridiculous and delicious and has all the ingredients for a fantastic time.

Opening night is Friday, with seven more shows this and next weekend. Get your seats at GRCT.org.

Butterflies are Blooming

The butterflies are back! Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is proud to welcome the 27th year of the Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming. This year's theme is: experience the power of flowers.

Come see over 60 species of butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, taking flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

Throughout the exhibition, there is special educational programming and the Lena Meijer Children's Garden offers butterfly-themed activities. The exhibit is open now until the end of April. Don't forget about Tuesday Night Lights, where you can bring your flashlight, and search for butterflies.

More information is a meijergardens.org.