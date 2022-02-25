Todd's Weekend Adventures

Villaintines Dinner

Olivia Grace and Company are bringing the princesses and the villains to a special dining event tonight starting at 6:30. It’s called a Villaintines experience and it will be held in downtown Grand Haven at Porto Bello.

Tickets are $50 per person and you get a lot for that price. This magical and silly experience is complete with musical performances, interactive activities, character meet and greets, and a delicious meal.

Expect Cinderella, the Little Mermaid, Snow White, and of course villains like the Evil Queen, Gaston, and many more.

Get more information on Eventbrite or Facebook.

Grand Rapids Ballet's "Cinderella"

Meanwhile, Cinderella can also be found dancing on her toes as the Grand Rapids Ballet kicks off their 50th anniversary with "Cinderella" at DeVos Performance Hall all weekend long.

This timeless story journeys alongside Cinderella as her dreams are turned into reality by her fairy godmother before she dances the night away with her prince at a dazzling ball. The Grand Rapids Symphony will perform the score as you watch it all unfold. There is one show on Friday night at 7:30 and two matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. more details and tickets can be found at devosperformancehall.com.

Noodle Fest

The Grand Rapids World of Winter Festival is still going strong and this weekend, it’s all about the noodles! Noodle Fest is brought to you in part by the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation.

Come support Asian-owned businesses and enjoy some fantastic food and live entertainment. There will be 10 different vendors serving $5 bowls of noodle-based dishes. Guests can vote on their favorite noodle dish through donations. Think of a chili-cook-off, but with noodles instead!

More information is at worldofwintergr.com.

Sheep Shearing Weekend

There are fewer things warmer than a big wool sweater or scarf. This weekend Shady Side Farm is celebrating all things wool! The farm is hosting its annual Shearing Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

They will be shearing their sheep that day and have plenty for those looking to see shearing on a working farm and learn more about wool production. Fiber artists will demonstrate their works and products which will be available to purchase in the on-farm shop.

Wear warm clothes, the kind you don’t mind if it gets dirty, and head to Holland for some fun on the farm! More info on shady side farms Facebook page.