Todd's Weekend Adventures

Ice Breaker Winter Festival

The cool streets of South Haven will be blazing during the hottest winter festival around!

Now through Sunday, check out the amazing ice sculptures, taste delicious chili, cheer for your team at the cardboard sled race, or have fun ice skating, curling, flinging a frozen fish, and more.

Plus, there will be plenty of spectacular food and drink specials featured in the pub slide, this free event has so much happening.

Visit southhavenmi.com to see a full schedule of events.

WWC Winterfest

Another festival closer to the area is the Winterfest in Lowell, Michigan. This one-day event happens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wittenbach Wege Center.

Snowshoe all day with a $5 snowshoe rental. Plus, orienteering classes start at 11. It's a great activity for the whole family where people can learn the basics of how to use a compass, determine the distance through pacing stride, and more.

There will be plenty of back yarding and birding projects and grafts throughout the day. Plus there'll be scavenger hunts, archery, and an ice candle demonstration.

Hot cocoa will be on sale for a dollar and there'll be free popcorn. Get more information on their Facebook event page.

Grand Rapids World Of Winter

World of Winter is still going strong! Check out the Winter Olympics Watch Party at Studio Park starting at 7:30 p.m. tonight with movie theater concessions available for purchase.

Or celebrate Rosa Park's birthday by taking part in a Black History Walking Tour at 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at Rosa Parks Circle.

On Saturday check out some outdoor storytelling to celebrate the Lunar New Year, complete with dragon and lion performers. The popup performers will be scattered all around downtown too.

Wrap up the weekend with a double feature shown outdoors back at Studio Park on Sunday with the movies "Mulan" and "Cruella."

Learn to Luge

Learn to luge just like an Olympian at the Muskegon Luge Track.

The Learn To Luge program is designed for first-timers to try th esport of luge on their unique luge track. Each sliding session is 2.5 hours, where coaches will teach you all about the equipment and how to steer, stop, and luge!

Once you learn the ropes, you can compete with your fellow lugers for bronze, silver, or gold. Book your session at msports.org.

Seussical the Musical

If you'd rather stay inside and warm, don't miss out on Seussical the Musical at the Forrest Hills Fine Arts Center.

This musical takes audiences on a journey as the famous Cat in the Hat tells the story

of Horton who has got a lot on his plate. Not only must Horton protect a little child, but also guard an

abandoned egg left in his care.

It's a tale of how the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community can be challenged but can emerge triumphantly. The shows started last night.

Tickets are still on sale for one performance each day, now through Sunday including a Saturday afternoon matinee.

Visit fhfineartscenter.com for more details.