Todd's Weekend Adventures

World of Winter

The World of Winter Festival is still going strong in Grand Rapids. There are over 50 outdoor events, over 50 ice sculptures, and over 30 public art installations that are all waiting for you outdoors in downtown Grand Rapids.

One of the popular events happening this Saturday is an outdoor silent disco. Sing and dance along to music played by live DJs with wireless headphones. It's happening at 555 Monroe Skate Park, so bundle up and boodie!

Get more information at worldofwintergr.com.

Kids & Family Expo

Don't miss out on the Kids and Family Expo! It's happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at DeVos Place.

This fun-filled family day offers interactive activities, exhibits, and entertainment. One of the most popular attractions is the indoor zipline, which will once again allow guests to fly through the air. Or try the Human Foosball Court, the inflatable obstacle course, watch a magic show, or check out the live animals at the petting zoo.

This is a great place to learn more about all the family-focused organizations and businesses around West Michigan. Get more information at kohlerexpo.com.

Grand Haven Winterfest

The last weekend in January is reserved for Winterfest in Grand Haven! Wether you're coming to check out the ski and snowboard competition, play some snow volleyball, or chill by the fire at the Bonfire Bash, there's plenty for the family to do at this free event all weekend long.

Fan favorites like the cardboard sled race and family sled dog pull are returning as well.

Check out more details at grandhavenwinterfest.org.