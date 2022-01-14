Todd's Weekend Adventures

Kalamazoo Nature Center

There's plenty of winter fun to be had at the Kalamazoo Nature Center this weekend.

Friday night, the kids can have an evening under the winter stars while the adults can have a few hours to themselves at Kid's Night Out. Dress warmly for winter activities like crafts, hikes, snacks, and more.

Then on Saturday, see some of KNC's animal ambassadors up close during Creature Feature. Ask questions about the animal, learn more about how they live, and maybe even pet it!

Prices and registration for these events can be found at naturecenter.org.

Ice Fishing at Outdoor Discovery Center

Holland is the place to be on Saturday if you want to try your hand at ice fishing. The Outdoor Discovery Center is offering a catch and release day of ice fishing with all materials- poles, tackle, and bait- all provided for you.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. but for anyone who has their own gear, they're welcome to fish as long as they like. No registration is required.

Try something new, and don't forget to bundle up! More information can be found at outdoordiscovery.org.

Midwest Expo's 4 Mile Reptile and Animal Extravaganza

The temperature will be nice and warm at the 4 Mile Showplace in Grand Rapids because an array of cold-blooded reptiles and other fun animals will be there! There will be chameleons, snakes, spiders, hamsters, guinea pigs, ferrets, parrots, cockatoos, and many more.

Cost is $5 to get in, and kids 10 and under for free. Learn more at midwestexpos.com.

Ice Fest at Frugthaven Farm

Beat the winter blues at Frugthaven Farm in Greenville during their Ice Fest on Saturday. The fun happens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with princess visits to ice sculptures to ballet dancers.

Many activities are free, some require a ticket. The ice skating is free this year and they have skates to rent too, but the use of the ice rink will be weather-dependent.