Toddlers & infants expand their minds through play in Little Learners Program at Muskegon Museum

New parents and their children are invited to join the Muskegon Museum of History and Science at a free literacy-based program, Little Learners.

The Little Learners Program encourages infants and toddlers ages 0-4 to expand their education through play. The sessions include an organized story time, followed by free play, with sessions lasting about an hour.

During this program adults and children will have fun learning through songs, stories, sensory stations, motor skills stations, art and more.

The program takes place on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, and the third Saturday of the month.

Little Learners is available to Muskegon County residents. Registration for both kids and adults is required for this free program.

The themes for March and April’s sessions will be Migrations, followed by Shapes in May and June.