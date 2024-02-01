Todd on Tech: Michigan International Auto Show

The Michigan International Auto Show is underway at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Thousands will head downtown to check out dozens of makes and models all in one place along with new and old electric vehicles in the Electric Avenue section and the Million Dollar Motorway with Ferraris, Bentleys, and more.

But one thing many in the market for a new car are really excited about is the technology in the cars. From self-parking to multi-media systems to voice assistants, more and more advanced technology is showing up in our automobiles.

Todd took a trip to Sharpe BMW to take a look at some of the latest advancements in tech. Don't forget to check the Sharpe Collection out at the auto show to get an up close and personal look.