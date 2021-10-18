To repair or replace? Boss Services explains when to fix your windows

When anything breaks in the house, homeowners face the ultimate question: to repair or replace?

In today's Home Sweet Home Tip, Don from BOSS Services explains what homeowners should do when they're facing issues with their windows.

Windows are key when increasing the energy efficiency in the home. When you start to feel a draft from the window, they start to look worn/outdated, or you can feel the cold from the outside, it might be time to start thinking about new windows.

BOSS Services can repair and replace any windows that are damaged to the energy efficiency in the home can be increased. They have everything from different colors, sliders, screens, and other cosmetic designs.

Schedule an appointment and learn more about their services by visiting thebossservices.com or call 269-468-6682.

This Home Sweet Home segment is sponsored by BOSS Services.