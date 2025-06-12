Tired of loose skin on your neck? Dekliderm can help!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As we age, the thin, sensitive skin around our neck becomes more prone to loose, wrinkly skin. During summer months, it can be a difficult area to hide with the help of wardrobe.

Instead of resorting to breaking out the turtlenecks, there is a breakthrough with Dekliderm. A new study using a topical, clinically studied cream can help improve the look of wrinkly, crepey skin on your neck in as little as four weeks.

Dekliderm requires no procedures or doctor visits, and is clinically studied to give the neck a smoother appearance. It even improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles on the neck and chest.

This is all due to retinol, allowing the skin to promote skin cell creation. Dekliderm also contains bakuchiol, a plant-based ingredient that helps with elasticity and gives the skin a firmer appearance.

According to a Dekliderm study, 92% of the participants said their neck and chest looked more youthful using Dekliderm after eight weeks.

To prove the quality of the product, customers are encouraged to try the 60 Day Dekliderm Challenge. Call 800-784-1083 or visit dekliderm.com to get up to 50% off with free shipping.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok