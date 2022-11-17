Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys is taking over Ada Village on Dec. 2

Ada Village is getting ready to host an event full of holiday cheer, Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys!

The Ada Business Association hosts this signature holiday event which attracts thousands each year.

The family-friendly event offers trolley rides through Ada Village leading you to Santa’s Village where Santa himself will be there to take pictures with the whole family.

The festive evening will kick off the Winter Wonderland season in Ada. Activities include the Ada Covered Bridge lighting, Christmas carolers, story time with Mrs. Claus, Iditarod sled dogs, storefront holiday window competition, holiday lights walk, and more.

Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys will take place on December 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more by visiting adabusinessassociation.com.