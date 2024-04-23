Time to get lawn equipment ready for spring! Four Seasons Yard & Sport Equipment can help with that!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

April showers bring May flowers and overgrown lawns. For those in need of a new mower, or need repairs on one, Four Seasons Yard and Sport Equipment is the one-stop shop to get everything needed to maintain a home's landscape.

When purchasing equipment from Four Seasons, their staff will take the time to make sure buyers know how to use and maintain it. It’s not uncommon for employees to spend an hour or two on the compact tractors going over the machine from top to bottom.

Currently, they have 0% interest for 72 months of financing available on Deere compacts and select Gators, as well as low rates on lawn tractors through April. Four Seasons has new zero-turn models from Toro as well as proven machines. Toro is offering 0% for 48 and 60 months or large cash rebates on select models.

Not only does Four Seasons sell mowers, tractors, and other landscaping equipment, but they also do repairs on brought-in equipment.

Four Seasons Yard & Sports is at 5426 Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park.

Visit them online at fourseasns.com or call (616)-784-2471.