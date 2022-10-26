Time to celebrate Halloween at Soaring Eagle Properties with these events

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their waterpark, hotel, and casino.

Make sure to check out the waterfalls and slides in the center of the waterpark! It's fun for everyone, even mom and dad will laugh when they are splashed by a giant bucket that dumps 317 gallons of water every time it tips. The slides can accommodate a parent and young child riding together. Book your stay at soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

It's a Spooktacular October! Join Soaring Eagle Waterpark if you dare for the Spooktacular Buffet every Friday and Saturday at the Family Restaurant. Not only will there be food, but get ready for crystal engravings, face painting, balloon twisting, Baffling Bill the magician, trick-or-treating, and so much more.

Adults, here's your chance to put on a costume. Head over to Ascend's 80's Halloween Party. It's Friday, October 28 starting at 8 p.m. and going until 1:30 a.m. There's no cover charge, but guests must be 18 and older to attend. The best part? Show them your best 80's themed costume and you could win up to $2,000. For the complete rules, live entertainment list, and drink specials, go to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Now it's time to head to the casino. Every Friday, there will be hourly drawings from 7-10 p.m. where you have the chance to win up to $5,500 in Premium Play. On October 28, hourly winners will have the chance to win up to $5,500 in cash. For full details on this promotion, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Cocktails, Carvings, and Candy Canes are coming up at the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Hall on November 26. Enjoy delicious tastes of holiday-themed dishes from the area's top restaurants along with special themed spirit samples from national and local distilleries. Plus, they'll be serving up some amazing entertainment during the event such as Tommy Decarlo and Marshall Carloff. VIP tickets are $125 and general admission is $75.

It's a New Year's Eve Celebration at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Enjoy endless food choices from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Pary with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ Dance Throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and include two drink tickets. Attendees must be 18 or older.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

