Tickets on sale for the Gilmore International Piano Festival

The Gilmore International Piano Festival is the largest piano festival in the Western Hemisphere. Held in Kalamazoo for over 30 years, the festival has brought in the top global pianists and contributed over $4 million dollars in economic impact to Southwest Michigan.

This year's festival will be held April 30 through May 10 across different venues throughout Kalamazoo. The festival will begin on International Jazz Day, April 30, featuring a solo performance by Grammy winner Sullivan Fortner, who was also the recipient of The Gilmore's 2026 Bell Jazz Artist Award.

The festival will feature over 75 events, including family-friendly options, a film screening series, chamber music, Latin jazz, and classical and jazz concerts.

The festival has both free events and paid ticketed events. Tickets are on sale now at thegilmore.org!

Pierre van der Westhuizen, Executive and Artistic Director of The Gilmore spoke to Todd via Zoom to discuss the event's growth and what's new for this year!

