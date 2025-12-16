Tickets for Guiding Light Live concert now on sale

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Earlier this year, Guiding Light Works announced a return of their "Guiding Light Live" concert event, benefitting the nonprofit's addiction and recovery programs towards men and women in West Michigan.

Tickets are now on sale for the concert, which will be held at St. Cecilia Music Center on Saturday, February 21, 2026 beginning at 4 P.M. It will be an acoustic performance featuring local artists and Michigan natives, including Glen Phillips, Ralson Bowles, Michael Crittenden, and Louise Coombe. A silent auction will also be part of the event.

All tickets are general admission for $60 each. Guiding Light Development Director David Madiol returned to the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit guidinglightworks.org/live to purchase tickets.

