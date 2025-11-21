Guiding Light Live concert returning after successful first year

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Guiding Light Works walk alongside men and women in West Michigan alongside their addiction rehabilitation and recovery programs. Their women's recovery program is a little over a year old, furthering Guiding Light's mission of sharing the love of Jesus Christ to individuals and supporting them in addiction recovery, societal re-engagement, and individual growth.

To further support the organization's efforts, the second-annual "Guiding Light Live" concert is returning for a second year. It is an acoustic performance of local artists and Michigan natives with a lineup featuring headliner Glen Phillips. Ralston Bowles, Michael Crittenden, and Louise Coombe are also on the bill.

Guiding Light Live will be held Saturday, February 21, 2026 at St. Cecilia Music Center, and tickets go on sale December 15, 2025 for $60 each. A silent auction will also be part of the event, featuring items ranging from experiences to artwork and more.

All event proceeds will benefit Guiding Light's addiction and recovery programs.

Guiding Light Executive Director Brian Elve and Development Director David Madiol visited the Morning Mix to talk about the organization's growth and what attendees can expect at the concert.

Visit guidinglightworks.org/live for more information and concert updates.

