Ticket to Tastings: International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival returns

Grand Rapids is preparing to raise a glass as the International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns to DeVos Place November 21–22. Now in its 18th year, the festival has grown into Michigan’s premier tasting showcase, drawing thousands of visitors eager to explore more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from across the globe.

The spotlight this year shines on a new celebrity presence. NBA legend Isaiah Thomas, founder of Cheurlin Champagne, will host a series of exclusive pairing dinners during the festival. These ticketed experiences bring his premium champagne to the table alongside gourmet dishes crafted by regional chefs, creating one of the most anticipated elements of the 2025 program.

Beyond the pairings, the festival continues its tradition of blending international and local flavors. West Michigan restaurants and producers will present inventive menus, including fall-inspired creations that highlight the state’s culinary talent. This year also introduces a dedicated section for non-alcoholic beverages, expanding the experience for guests who prefer craft sodas, mocktails, and alcohol-free wines.

Live music, chef demonstrations, and culinary presentations will fill the festival floor, offering opportunities to learn about pairings while enjoying the artistry behind the plates and pours. For those seeking an even more immersive evening, the festival’s reservation-only tableside dinners return with six-course menus guided by chefs and paired with hand-selected beverages.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission, tasting tickets, pairing dinners, and the VIP “Cheers for Charity” night are available. Find a complete event schedule at grwinefestival.com.