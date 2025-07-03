Three healthy Fourth of July recipes with Shanthi Appelo

With Michigan’s farmers’ markets in peak season, there’s no better opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July with ingredients grown close to home. Local markets are brimming with crisp vegetables, vibrant fruits and freshly caught Great Lakes fish, making it easy to create a festive and nourishing holiday spread.

This year, consider swapping out some of the heavy, traditional dishes for lighter, plant-forward options that don’t sacrifice flavor.

Here are three simple, wholesome recipes that spotlight the best of Michigan’s summer harvest from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo.

Heirloom Tomato Flights

There’s something about a perfectly ripe tomato in the height of summer. Heirloom tomato flights are a beautiful and effortless appetizer that offer a punch of nutrition. They come in a variety of colors ─ yellow, deep purple and crimson ─ to add pops of color and antioxidants to the table.

Simply drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, cracked pepper, and a handful of torn fresh basil, or try one of these ideas to build a perfect bite.

Serves: 4–6

Difficulty: Easy

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:



4–6 heirloom large tomatoes

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt and pepper to taste

Toppings option 1: spoonful of ricotta, balsamic glaze and fresh basil

Toppings option 2: feta cheese, capers, toasted pine nuts and fresh parsley

Toppings option 3: pesto and thinly sliced fresh peaches

Instructions:



Wash and slice the tomatoes into 3/8-inch-thick rounds. Arrange tomatoes on a large platter. Drizzle with olive oil and season with sea salt and black pepper. Serve with optional toppings.

Barbecue Corn “Ribs”

A playful and healthier take on a backyard staple, these corn “ribs” transform sweet corn into a smoky, satisfying side. To make them, quarter ears of fresh corn lengthwise, toss with olive oil and spices, then grill until tender and slightly charred.

The natural sugars in the corn caramelize beautifully, while the seasoning adds depth without overpowering. Corn is full of fiber to help you feel satisfied.

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Medium

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:



4 ears fresh corn

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder

1⁄2 tsp. onion powder

1⁄4 tsp. cayenne pepper or chili powder

Salt to taste

1 lime, cut into wedges

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley or cilantro

Instructions:



Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Husk corn and trim the ends. Carefully cut each ear in lengthwise into quarters, then in half, creating “ribs.” In a large bowl, toss corn ribs with olive oil, spices and salt. Grill corn ribs, for 5-8 minutes, until tender and lightly charred. Remove from grill and finish with a squeeze of lime juice and fresh herbs. Serve with a creamy sauce if desired.

Whitefish Tacos with Red, White and Blue Slaw

Fresh-caught Great Lakes whitefish is mild, flaky, and ideal for grilling. Simply marinate filets for 15 minutes then throw on the grill alongside some tortillas. Serve with a creamy, citrusy slaw, a sprinkle of cheese and fresh cilantro.

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Medium

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the fish:



1 pound whitefish fillets

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

1⁄2 tsp. chili powder

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. honey

Salt and pepper to taste

For the slaw:



1.5 cups shredded multi-color cabbage

1⁄2 bell pepper, thinly cut into strips

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. chili powder

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

Salt and pepper, to taste

For assembly:



8 small flour tortillas

1 avocado, sliced

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Cotija cheese, for garnish

Instructions:



Preheat the grill: Heat grill over medium-high heat. Marinate the Fish: In a small bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, garlic, honey, onion and chili powder and salt. Brush over fish fillets and let sit while the grill heats. Make the Slaw: In a large bowl, combine cabbage. In a separate bowl, whisk lime juice, honey, olive oil, chili powder, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Toss dressing with the slaw mixture and set aside. Grill the Fish: Spray the grill with oil. Cook fish for 3–4 minutes per side or until fish is opaque and flakes easily. Warm the Tortillas: Heat tortillas briefly on the grill or a dry skillet until pliable. Assemble Tacos: Flake fish into pieces. Fill each tortilla with an avocado slice and mash, grilled fish, avocado slices and garnish with fresh cilantro and cotija cheese and additional lime.

Focusing on prevention like healthy eating and exercise can lead to lower health care costs and more affordable insurance for all. Learn about BCBSM’s commitment to affordability here .

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok