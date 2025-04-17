Three Easter recipes that won't break your budget (or eggs!)

Eggs are staple for Easter meals during the season. But with egg prices rising up to 41.1% this year according to the United States Department of Agriculture, those hosting Easter brunches might be looking for alternative options.

Dietitian Shanthi Appelo at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan joins the Morning Mix to share three healthy, budget-friendly alternatives:

Herbaceous Crudité Cups

Ingredients:



1 bunch Asparagus spears

2 carrots, cut to sticks 1/3 -inch thick

½ English cucumbers, cut to 1/3-inch-thick spears

1 bell pepper, cut into spears

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

1 tsp. dried tarragon

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley

1 Tbsp. fresh chives

2 tsp. lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil with 1 tsp. salt. Prepare an ice bath.

2. Boil the asparagus and carrots separately as they have different cooking times. Thin asparagus should take 1.5-2 minutes. Thicker asparagus may take 2.5-3 minutes. Test for tenderness throughout. Carrots should boil for 1.5-2 minutes.

3. Once boiled, move to an ice bath using tongs. You can use the same water for both veggies.

4. Prepare the sauce in a blender or use an immersion blender. Combine mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, dried tarragon, fresh chives and parsley, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.

5. In shooters or small glasses, add a dollop of the sauce at the bottom. Stick Glazed Roasted Carrots over Zesty Yogurt with Crunchy Pistachios inside.

Glazed Roasted Carrots over Zesty Yogurt with Crunchy Pistachios

These glazed carrots are roasted until fork tender and served with a creamy Greek yogurt sauce for a dose of protein.

The pistachios add a nice contrasting crunch and flavors that work so well with this spring crop.

Strawberries and Cream Whole Wheat Waffle Platter

Ingredients:



6 whole grain waffles, toasted

2 cups fresh strawberries, quartered

¾ cup Greek yogurt

2 tsp. maple syrup

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Optional – a couple of dollops of whipped cream

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix Greek yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Add a little more maple syrup according to sweet preference if desired, mixing in a little at a time.

2. Halve the toasted homemade or store-bought whole wheat waffles and serve on a platter with cut strawberries, Greek yogurt sauce and optional dollops of whipped cream.

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

