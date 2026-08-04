Three Blue Brushes Studio offers classes and workshops for artists of all skills

If you are someone who says to yourself, "I'm not a good artist!" or if you are looking to brush up - literally and metaphorically - on your skills, Three Blue Brushes Studio has you covered!

Three Blue Brushes Studio was founded by former elementary school art teacher Tracy Triplett. The studio hosts classes, workshops, and private events under a variety of art mediums, including drawing, painting, mixed media, fiber arts including basketry and jewelry making, and more. Classes are designed for those at a variety of skill levels and all supplies are included with every class.

The cost of registration varies by class, as well as the dates and times of each class. Booking is filling up for the month of August!

Tracy sat down with Michelle to share more and show off a sample of what you can create at the studio!

Three Blue Brushes is located at 2160 Plainfield Ave NE. Visit threebluebrushes.com for more information and to sign up for a class. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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