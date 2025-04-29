Thousands of runners prepare for Amway River Bank Run

The largest 25k road race returns to downtown Grand Rapids! It's the 48th annual Amway River Bank Run, with Corewell Health returning as the official health partner.

This year's race will be Saturday, May 10, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants, all while supporting local non-profits and economic impact to the city.

The various races and start times are as follows:



5k Run: 7 A.M.

10k Run: 7:30 A.M.

5k Community Walk: 7:45 A.M.

25k Handcycle Division: 8:15 A.M.

25k Wheelchair Racing Division: 8:16 A.M.

25k Run Elite Women: 8:20 A.M.

25k Run Elite Men: 8:30 A.M.

25K Run: 8:30 A.M.

25k Run My Team Triumph: 8:45 A.M.

The Amway Junior will be held May 7 at Kentwood High School, with packet pickup at 4:30 P.M. and race beginning at 5:30 P.M. The event is free to attend and open to kids ages 2 through 11 years of age.

For more information and to register for the race, visit amwayriverbankrun.com.

