Thornapple Players presents "These Shining Lives"

Barry County's Thornapple Players is once again bringing generations of performers together for their fall production of "These Shining Lives" at the Dennison Performing Arts Center in Hastings.

"These Shining Lives" tells the true story of four female workers at the now-defunct Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois. During their employment in the 1920s and 30s, these women were tasked with painting the hour markings on watch dials using radium, eventually contributing to radium poisoning.

There is a special dress rehearsal November 12 at 7 P.M., while regular performances run November 13 through 15 at 7 P.M. There is a special Sunday matinee performance on November 16 at 2 P.M.

General admission tickets are $15 per person, while dress rehearsal tickets are $12.

These Shining Lives Director Charlie Saulino sat down with Todd to discuss the show as well as future plays the Thornapple Players have lined up for 2026!

Visit thornappleplayers.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok