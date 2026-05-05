Thornapple Players presents "Shrek: The Musical"

The Thornapple Players, Barry County's theater organization that allows adults and children to perform together and participate behind the scenes, are preparing for their spring production of "Shrek: The Musical". Originally composed with music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, the musical is based on the beloved 2001 animated classic from DreamWorks.

Shows run May 6 through 9 at 7 P.M., May 13 through 16 at 7 P.M., with 2 P.M. matinee performances May 10 and 17.

The performance run will have raffle tickets available for the chance to win two Shrek-themed baskets with drinking glasses, t-shirts, and tickets to the Thornapple Players' production of "Annie" in November. Raffle tickets are $2 per ticket, or $5 for three tickets.

Tickets range from $12 during discount nights May 6, 10, and 13, or $15.

Music director Elizabeth Bayer visited the Morning Mix to talk about the show!

Visit thornappleplayers.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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