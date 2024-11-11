Thornapple Players kicks off its 2024-25 season with a Stephen Sondheim tribute

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kicking off the 26th season with a new structure a new board, and a new fall production, the Thornapple Players are bringing top-tier talent to the stage in downtown Hastings for its 2024-25 season.

The Thornapple Players are kicking off the season with a dinner-style production featuring the songs of Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim Tribute Revue is a uniquely crafted showcase of songs from one of Broadway’s most celebrated composers and lyricists. The Thornapple Players will feature songs like Comedy Tonight, Ladies Who Lunch, and Send in the Clowns.

Sondheim Tribute Revue will take place at the Dennison Performing Arts Center in Hastings at 7 p.m. Tickets for this show will cost $25, which will include a light dinner and a cash bar.

Then in the spring, Ruthless the Musical will take the stage from April 30 through May 5.

The organization is the only theater organization in Barry County that allows both adults and children to perform on stage as well as behind the scenes. Past productions include Cinderella, Into the Woods, Young Frankenstein, and Anything Goes.

Tickets for these shows and more can be purchased at ThornapplePlayers.org.

