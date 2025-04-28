Thornapple Players Community Theatre Presents "Ruthless! The Musical"

Barry County's non-profit, volunteer-based community theatre organization Thornapple Players will bring "Ruthless! The Musical" to the Dennison Performing Arts Center.

The show will have a dress rehearsal April 30 at 7 P.M., with showtimes running May 1 through 3 at 7 P.M. A matinee performance will be May 4 at 2 P.M.

Tickets for the April 30 and May 1-3 performances are $10, with the May 4 performance costing $12.

Show producer Julian Kratochvil stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about the work the Thornapple Players provide for the community theatre landscape, as well as what audiences can expect during "Ruthless! The Musical."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thornappleplayers.org. You can also find the Thornapple Players on Facebook.

