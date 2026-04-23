Third annual Walk For Warriors brings walk to two Michigan locations

Every day, 20 United States soldiers die by suicide, while tens of thousands of people are impacted from those deaths. For the past two years, the Walk For Warriors event has aimed to bring awareness and fundraising for veteran mental health programs that include resources and veteran suicide prevention, where this year's proceeds will benefit in the creation of a new mental health program, "Operation Renewed Hope". This year's goal is to raise $100,000 for the program.

The 30-mile walk this year will take place in two Michigan locations - Richmond on May 2 and Holland on May 18. All walks begin at 6 A.M. and finish when the final participant completes their challenge. Participants can walk one mile or all 30.

Registration is $15 and includes a t-shirt. Registration is available online at runsignup.com.

Walk For Warriors Race Director Kyle Hostetler sat down with Todd to share more about the walk's growth and how the community can get involved.

Visit injuredsoldiers.org for more information.

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